Aion Reaches Market Cap of $13.98 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Aion has a market cap of $13.98 million and $867,603.33 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00233159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00056637 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.