Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AKTS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $89,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 390,975 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 183,879 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

