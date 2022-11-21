Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,665 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.28% of Alkermes worth $160,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alkermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Alkermes Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.