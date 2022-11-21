Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 490,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.