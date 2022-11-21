Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Altimmune by 306.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALT stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

