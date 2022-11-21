Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Altimmune by 306.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altimmune Stock Up 0.6 %
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
