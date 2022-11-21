AltraVue Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Winmark makes up approximately 2.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

Winmark Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.61. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,605. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $275.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.51. The company has a market cap of $806.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

