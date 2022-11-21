AltraVue Capital LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,290 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,592,000 after buying an additional 350,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 601,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,103,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.