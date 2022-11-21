Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,972. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

