Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $328.70 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.46 and a 200-day moving average of $268.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

