Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,938 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $49,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $18,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,138,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 139.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 40.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. 15,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,302. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.