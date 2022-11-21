Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $215.00.

11/14/2022 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $228.00.

11/7/2022 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $203.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $244.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $217.00.

11/4/2022 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $239.00 to $204.00.

10/26/2022 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $202.00.

10/12/2022 – Penumbra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Penumbra is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $191.82. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

