Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target at $15.06

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.47 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.