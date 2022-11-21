Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Model N (MODN)

Model N (NYSE: MODN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $42.00.

11/9/2022 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $45.00.

11/9/2022 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $42.00.

10/12/2022 – Model N is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Model N Trading Down 2.3 %

MODN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 198,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $42,548.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

