API3 Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. API3 has a market capitalization of $85.35 million and $4.47 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00008673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

