Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. William Allan LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 330.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

