Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,628,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 469,660 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,417,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after buying an additional 278,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 1,341,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,263. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

