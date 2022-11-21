Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,299 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 393,820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 356,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 161.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

