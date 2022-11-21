Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Trading Up 2.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Specifically, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,647. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $539.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.