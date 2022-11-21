ATB Capital Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $71.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. 105,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.