ATB Capital Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $71.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. 105,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Insider Activity

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

