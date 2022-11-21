ATB Capital Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.94.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 975,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,760. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$41.04 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.18.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

