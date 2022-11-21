Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.
Atkore Price Performance
Shares of Atkore stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,120. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atkore
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy Thay Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.