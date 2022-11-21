Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,120. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atkore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

