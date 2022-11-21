Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.77.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.