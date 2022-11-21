Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $258.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

