Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVDL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
