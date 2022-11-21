Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 336,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,879,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.