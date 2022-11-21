Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 102,947 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3,784.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

