Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 77,200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2,424.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $96.57 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

