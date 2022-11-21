Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,636 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,307 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. 9,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

