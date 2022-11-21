Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,295. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

