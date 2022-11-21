Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 253,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,174,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,770,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 384,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after buying an additional 167,876 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 466,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

