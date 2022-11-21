Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mondelez International Price Performance
MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,725. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy Thay Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.