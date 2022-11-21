Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,725. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mondelez International

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.