Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. 30,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

