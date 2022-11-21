Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $28.32 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 540,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.78. 106,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,729,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

