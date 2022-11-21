Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,440,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,887. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

