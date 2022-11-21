B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RILY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

RILY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,755. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,509 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares in the company, valued at $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

