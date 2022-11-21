Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

About Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

