Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.45

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

