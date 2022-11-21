Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,098 ($24.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,115 ($24.85). The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,855.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,743.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.20%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

