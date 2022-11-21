Barclays Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $18.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NIO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.