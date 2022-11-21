Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

