Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMT opened at $217.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.77.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

