Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $319.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.33.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

