Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,536 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

