Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,891 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.64 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

