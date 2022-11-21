Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 14,363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

