Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 31,457 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,457 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12,353.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 224.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

