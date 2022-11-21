Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $111,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $225.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.