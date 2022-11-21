Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $134.26 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $134.26 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.45 or 0.06974180 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022922 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

