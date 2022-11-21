Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €30.15 ($31.08) on Thursday. Varta has a 1 year low of €26.62 ($27.44) and a 1 year high of €122.70 ($126.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.71 and its 200 day moving average is €63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

