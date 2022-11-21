BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

BANFP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

